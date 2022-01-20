‘Bangladesh market size to be $10.76b in 2026’

The global Bangladesh market was valued at $7.30 billion in 2020 and is now expected to reach $10.76 billion at the end of 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2021-2026, according to Bangladesh Market Research Report.

The retail fuel includes petrol, diesel, natural gas as well as other fuels. Bangladesh is a major natural gas in Asian region and a net importer of crude as well as refined oil. Presently, natural gas is the largest retail fuel in the country.

In 2017, the country consumed 18.84 million MT natural gas, followed by high speed diesel with 4.44 million MT being consumed.

Demand of fuels increases fast in the country. Total consumption of fuels in Bangladesh reached to 25.29 million MT in 2017, up from 20.96 million MT in 2013.

The Bangladesh Market report perceive top nations for Business opportunities and strategies dependent on market patterns and driving contenders' methodologies includes in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro-economic and governing factors in the market.

Key players are profiled with their market shares in the worldwide Market Scenario, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Petrobangla, Chevron Corporation

