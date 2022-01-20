Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Traders urged to grab potentialities of Turkish market

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
Business Correspondent

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey Masod Mannan (6th from right) laong with CIS-BCCI Md Habib Ullah Dawn President and his Board of Directors, pose at a meeting at the at CIS-BCCI office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey Masod Mannan (6th from right) laong with CIS-BCCI Md Habib Ullah Dawn President and his Board of Directors, pose at a meeting at the at CIS-BCCI office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey Masod Mannan urged the Bangladeshi businessmen to grab the huge potentialities of Turkey, Turkmenistan and Georgia.
"There are various scopes for investment in Turkey, Turkmenistan and Georgia for Bangladeshi business people as these markets are still untapped in our country. Energy, food and agro, construction are major areas were Bangladeshi businessmen can explore for new business opportunities," he said.
The Bangladeshi envoy to Turkey said this while meeting with the President of CIS-BCCI Md Habib Ullah Dawn and his Board of Directors at CIS-BCCI conference room on Tuesday, said a press release On Wednesday.
Masod Mannan welcomed any business delegation of CIS-BCCI to these  countries for having business meeting with the trade associations as well as  the public sector for which the Embassy in Turkey is ready to extend all sort of cooperation to the business delegation.
CIS-BCCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ali Deen, Vice President Jadab Debnath, Adviser Mahbub Islam Runu, Directors Tauhida Sultana, Dr Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md Enamul Haque, Salma Hossain Ash, Sheikh Fayez Alam, Abdul  Latif Sarker, Kashfiqur Rahman and Secretary of the Chamber Mustafa Mohiuddin were present in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Academy of Sciences-FSIBL Science Olympiad logo unveiling ceremony held
Banking Event
MTB Foundation signs deal with UCEP Bangladesh
Jazeera Airways launches Kuwait City - Ctg flights on Jan 23
Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link
Bangladesh hailed for reducing poverty
Bashundhara Gold Refinery to be funded by six banks
Stocks edge up despite virus worries


Latest News
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Teen pilot Zara nears end of record-breaking solo flight
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft