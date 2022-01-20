Traders urged to grab potentialities of Turkish market



Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey Masod Mannan (6th from right) laong with CIS-BCCI Md Habib Ullah Dawn President and his Board of Directors, pose at a meeting at the at CIS-BCCI office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"There are various scopes for investment in Turkey, Turkmenistan and Georgia for Bangladeshi business people as these markets are still untapped in our country. Energy, food and agro, construction are major areas were Bangladeshi businessmen can explore for new business opportunities," he said.

The Bangladeshi envoy to Turkey said this while meeting with the President of CIS-BCCI Md Habib Ullah Dawn and his Board of Directors at CIS-BCCI conference room on Tuesday, said a press release On Wednesday.

Masod Mannan welcomed any business delegation of CIS-BCCI to these countries for having business meeting with the trade associations as well as the public sector for which the Embassy in Turkey is ready to extend all sort of cooperation to the business delegation.

CIS-BCCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ali Deen, Vice President Jadab Debnath, Adviser Mahbub Islam Runu, Directors Tauhida Sultana, Dr Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md Enamul Haque, Salma Hossain Ash, Sheikh Fayez Alam, Abdul Latif Sarker, Kashfiqur Rahman and Secretary of the Chamber Mustafa Mohiuddin were present in the meeting.



