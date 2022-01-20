RAB arrests nine terrorists in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-2) in a drive arrested nine terrorists from city's Mohammadpur Sathmosjid Road area early on Wednesday.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in the area at around 5:15am and arrested them while preparing for robbery, said a press release.

The arrested persons are Babu, 26, Md. Forkan, 22, Md. Palash, 23, Md. Sumon, 22, Md. Sagar, 23, Md. Rajon, 23, Md. Nazim, 24, Shakil, 20 and Milon, 21.

RAB-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police (Media) Mohammad Fazlul Haque confirmed the matter to BSS.

RAB also recovered local made weapons from their possession. -BSS