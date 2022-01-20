Video
Thursday, 20 January, 2022
City News

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Walton DG-Tech Industries Ltd. BUET VC Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Chairman of Walton DG-Tech Industries Ltd. SM Rezaul Alam were present respectively in the signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organizations. Through this agreement Walton has announced to set up a lab at BUET to jointly work on research and development of electronics and technology products made in Bangladesh.    photo: observer


