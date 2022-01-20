Modernizing land management system on the cards

It is relieving to learn from a report appeared of late in this daily that government is working to ensure a corruption free land management system.

We believe the land secretary's statement in this regard, while addressing a debate competition of students titled 'Shadow Parliament' organized by Debate for Democracy at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation's auditorium reflected government's accurate stance in tuned with advanced technology.



Reportedly, government is working to develop a digital land management system in a bid to rein in all-devouring corruption through age-old individual authority system indulging middleman culture. Modernization of country's land management system is long felt. Once, such initiative turns into reality, we think a milestone success will be achieved for the country.



However, we are not opposing the land secretary's point that there is no magic to stop corruption from land management system overnight. But, there is no denying from the light of past experiences that delay only increases cost of work opening new doors for further corruption, the sooner the better.



Human life is closely associated with land management. All types of progresses including economic development of a country largely depend on proper use of land. Unfortunately in our country, land, a birth right for everyone has all along remained a source of all chaos and misdeeds due to top down mismanagement and slipshod surrounding it. And this report citing 75 to 80 percent of the civil cases being generated from land disputes with over three lakh cases pending in the Land Survey Tribunal only reconfirms this bitter truth.

The rise of unbridled corruption, irregularities and life claiming clashes are directly linked to complex process in land management that has been going for years on end in our country. Almost regular news items of country's land offices - turning into a breeding ground for corruption are often reported in the media.



And the victims of all these problems arising from complex land management system are the innocent people. In many cases, the name of actual owner of land is excluded in exchange of bribery.



However, the main activities of land management are mutation, purchase and sale of land, carry out survey, deposition, rejection, collection of rent or land development tax, lease of abandoned land, transfer of land by inheritance, mortgage and redemption of land.



As all these activities are mostly paper related work, unscrupulous land officers often take undue advantage of poor, rural people's illiteracy by providing them with false and inaccurate documentation.



We welcome the government's move for a digital land management system. It is a time befitting step to restore discipline, transparency and accountability in land management offices. It will also eradicate bureaucratic tangle and procrastination in disposing off any land related disputes. Ensuring transparent land management system will no doubt, move the country one step ahead in achieving the government's 'Sonar Bangla' goal.