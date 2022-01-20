For regular convocation of National University

Dear sir,



National University is the largest university in terms of structure. There are about 28 lakh students in 2249 colleges affiliated to the National University of which, graduation (honors) is taught in 857colleges, with a total number of more than 420,000 seats. Besides, postgraduate courses are taught in 145 colleges.

One thing to note is that, how many facilities are the students of National University getting?



According to data, the first convocation ceremony of the National University was held on 17 January 2017 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. It has been 28 years since the establishment, but only one convocation has been held so far. Do meritorious students study only in public universities? Isn't the national university a public university? If there is a regular convocation in a public university, why there is no regular convocation in a national university? Many students are succeeding by studying in the national university. Then why the students of National University are not being evaluated. The authorities have to think about the benefits of the students of the national university.



Therefore, considering the students of the National University, it is necessary to take steps to start regular convocation of the authorities as soon as possible.



Mst Zely Khatun

Dept. of Botany,

Kurigram Government College