Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:24 PM
Traffic jam and VIP movement

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Shah Jalal

Traffic jam and VIP movement

Traffic jam and VIP movement

Traffic Jam is one of the worst scenarios in the capital city, Dhaka. There are many primary issues involved to create traffic congestion which are--i) lack of enough parking space affiliated with the multi-storeyed building, ii) lack of implementation of traffic rules, iii) poor knowledge about traffic laws, iv) unfit vehicles on the road, vi) escorting VIP movement and vii) Political programs etc.

All of we know that Bangladesh is an overpopulated country. There is no enough land  in accordance with the number of citizens but we have huge human resources. In order to develop our country, human resources should be utilized efficiently. Man-hour is a matter of concern in this regard.

Because of intolerable traffic congestion, huge numbers of man-hours are being loosed every day. By the said traffic congestion, we are not only loose the man-hours but also it impacts in the mind of people as for sitting in the traffic jam for long, human feel extreme stress and anxiety in the office time.

If we compare our transportation system with the rest of the world other than the South Asia, a citizen can attend the work place there travelling 300-400Km distance every day. Contrariwise, a citizen in Bangladesh faces uncertainty to enter into office on time from 20km distance only. For instance, distance between Sadarghat to Motijheel is about 5km but nobody can be able to ensure that an employee can maintain the office time from Sadarghat to Motijheel office, even if the respective employee starts his journey keeping 4 hours in hand.

Among the different causes of creating traffic congestion, VIP movement is one of them. It is not the main cause of traffic jam and it is easily avoidable but it provides a huge pain to the office going citizens every day. It is because traffic jam for moving VIP is unpredictable while traffic congestion for other causes are predictable. All of we are aware about the other causes of traffic jam as such causes are not changeable at any moment.

It is constant traffic jam as well. As a result, office going citizens can predict the time to be spend in the road considering regular traffic jam. If they don't face any traffic congestion for VIP movement, they can start the journey keeping predicted time in hand & they can reach on time.

VIP movement happens suddenly and it breaks the whole day plan of a citizen. Employees face the embarrassing situation to their boss due to late attendance in the office--which is undesirable. Most of the cases, this occurs at the office going time as VIPs maintain the office hours as well.

Other causes for creating traffic jam cannot be solved in a day but traffic jam for VIP movement can be resolved easily. If a VIP moves from one place to another, huge amount are to be expended directly and indirectly. Direct expense is for security purpose as well as indirect expenses may be the loss of huge man-hours of office going employees. But if a VIP uses the private helicopter for movement in the capital city, then it will be more beneficial for the nation in terms of money and public disturbance.

The Government should take necessary steps to make fruitful solution for such type of sudden VIP movement to relief the citizens from unpredictable traffic jam.   
The writer is freelance
columnist


« PreviousNext »

