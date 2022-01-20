

China’s geopolitical uprising



In this case, he's deeply motivated by the unification of modern Germany in 1871, when its chief, Bismarck, declared the establishment of Germany as a "great power" because Germany was far behind the European powers like Britain, France, the Russian Empire in terms of colonial elaboration. That's why Ratzel and his contemporaries placed great emphasis on the proliferation of the German Empire.



According to him, like other organisms, a state itself is also a "living organism" that requires more land & territories to grasp. And he labeled this process Lebensraum. Ratzel underscored the significance of Lebensraum to Germany's overpopulation which could be enforced by occupying Eastern Europe.

However, Ratzel's notion was put into practice by Hitler and his chief strategist, Haushofer. By pursuing Lebensraum, they expanded the Third Reich. In particular, they colonized the whole of Eastern Europe, including Austria, Poland, Czechoslovakia, bypassing the Treaty of Versailles. And so, Lebensraum drove Germany toward WWII.

Notwithstanding, after the fall of Nazi Germany, many felt that Lebensraum's appeal was over. Because, after WWII, whole world inaugurated a new global order. But international relations analysts, observing the current global political context, have speculated that Lebensraum may be alive once again and this time China is going to lead Lebensraum. Analysts have also put forward some evidence to acknowledge China as Lebensraum's legacy.

We know that Xi Jinping was sworn in as President of China in 2012. During the swearing-in ceremony, he announced the implementation of the ambitious project "Belt and Road Initiative", or BRI, also known as the "Chinese Dream". The main purpose of the scheme is to attach both Eurasia and Africa. He even committed to sponsoring the project. But from time to time, it becomes obvious that the BRI project is nothing but a Chinese trap.



In the last few years, China has hooked the countries engaged in the BRI plan into huge debt traps in the name of aid. In particular, the poorest nations in Africa have fallen victim to the Chinese debt trap, which has failed to repay project financing to China.



As a result, China has captured many important ports and strategic areas of those countries. China has also seized some important islands and ports in the Maldives and Sri Lanka since they failed to reimburse their debts. Both nations are in dire financial straits today, and they are blaming China for it. And so China is implementing its expansion policy in Afro-Asia through its "modern imperialism" ambitions by executing the debt trap. Academics indicate it as "Chinese Lebensraum".



Moreover, even before Xi's inauguration, China perpetrated Lebensraum in Asia. The occupation of Tibet in 1959 and the annexation of Aksai Chin in 1962 are glaring instances. China didn't go on a major campaign for the next 50 years after the Indo-Chinese war of 1962. However, after coming to power in 2012, Xi reopened that "Pandora's Box" called Lebensraum.



Nonetheless, after Afro-Asia, Xi's goal is to solidify Chinese hegemony in the entire Asia-Pacific region. Over the past few years, the Sino-Indian standoff over the Galwan and Doklam borders has escalated. India has also repeatedly complained that China has taken possession of some of its lands. China was widely condemned for killing 20 Indian soldiers at the Galwan border in 2020.



In the same year, Chinese Lebensraum was applied to Hong Kong. The special status given to Hong Kong by China since 1997 has been snatched away by the Xi administration. By enacting the National Security Act, China is endeavoring to incorporate Hong Kong into it, in defiance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.



Additionally, after Hong Kong, Xi craves to make Taiwan a prey of Chinese Lebensraum. China has been claiming Taiwan as its own since 1971. That demand has become even stronger during President Xi's rule. In recent years, the PLA has sought to endanger Taiwan's security by violating maritime and airspace. Throughout 2021, President Xi frequently terrified to annex Taiwan by demonstrating military intimidation.



So, China's Taiwan-occupation tendency is a headache for America. Taiwan is a crucial ally of America in the Pacific region. That's why Biden cautioned that US troops would be deployed to protect Taiwan. But there're deep doubts about whether Biden's threat will deter Chinese Lebensraum.



Furthermore, after Hong Kong, Xi wishes to make Taiwan a victim of Chinese Lebensraum. Since 1971, China has been claiming Taiwan as its own. That demand has become even stronger during President Xi's rule. In recent years, the PLA has sought to endanger Taiwan's security by violating maritime and airspace.



Throughout 2021, President Xi frequently demonstrated his terror of annexing Taiwan by demonstrating military intimidation. So, China's Taiwan-occupation tendency is frightening America also. Taiwan is a crucial ally of America in the Pacific region. That's why Biden cautioned that US troops would be deployed to protect Taiwan. But there are deep doubts about whether Biden's threat will deter Chinese Lebensraum.

Analysts have identified China as being similar to Nazi Germany in many ways. Hitler's desire to overwhelm the world through Lebensraum Similarly, Xi is so desperate to establish Chinese domination around the world by enforcing the "Chinese Dream," which is also known as the "Chinese Lebensraum."

China has a population of over 1.4 billion, making it 17 times larger than Germany. This huge population requires food, places to stay, and raw materials, which can be acquired by annexing the lands of other countries.

Needless to say, China's aggressive attitude is seen as a warning by America and its allies. Therefore, Biden's pursuing his predecessor, Trump's, policy to halt Chinese aggression. So he's conducting the QUAD initiated by Trump. Along with China's regional adversaries, Australia, India, and Japan, Biden is undertaking to halt Chinese Lebensraum. Biden is trying to form a global alliance against Chinese Lebensraum. But it is questioned whether Biden and his close allies will succeed against the Chinese dragon.



Furthermore, China has strong military and economic relations with many countries. In particular, China's trade relationships with the EU are very decisive. They may not have the willingness to tackle Chinese aggression, excluding their trade interests. Therefore, it's uncertain whether the Chinese Lebensraum can be easily eradicated.

In conclusion, the arrogance of China in current world politics has created quite a startling atmosphere. By identifying the loopholes in the world system, China seeks to establish its Lebensraum. As a result, Chinese Lebensraum is now being compared to Frankenstein. So it's high time to terminate the Chinese Lebensraum. Otherwise, it won't take long for the world to observe the second "Nazi Germany."

Ashiq Iqbal Jishad, International Relations Insitution, University of Dhaka















The term "lebensraum" first originated in Germany. The German word "Lebensraum" means "living space". This notion was first coined by the German scholar and father of political geography, Friedrich Ratzel. He was the first person who intellectually justified German expansionism based on Lebensraum.In this case, he's deeply motivated by the unification of modern Germany in 1871, when its chief, Bismarck, declared the establishment of Germany as a "great power" because Germany was far behind the European powers like Britain, France, the Russian Empire in terms of colonial elaboration. That's why Ratzel and his contemporaries placed great emphasis on the proliferation of the German Empire.According to him, like other organisms, a state itself is also a "living organism" that requires more land & territories to grasp. And he labeled this process Lebensraum. Ratzel underscored the significance of Lebensraum to Germany's overpopulation which could be enforced by occupying Eastern Europe.However, Ratzel's notion was put into practice by Hitler and his chief strategist, Haushofer. By pursuing Lebensraum, they expanded the Third Reich. In particular, they colonized the whole of Eastern Europe, including Austria, Poland, Czechoslovakia, bypassing the Treaty of Versailles. And so, Lebensraum drove Germany toward WWII.Notwithstanding, after the fall of Nazi Germany, many felt that Lebensraum's appeal was over. Because, after WWII, whole world inaugurated a new global order. But international relations analysts, observing the current global political context, have speculated that Lebensraum may be alive once again and this time China is going to lead Lebensraum. Analysts have also put forward some evidence to acknowledge China as Lebensraum's legacy.We know that Xi Jinping was sworn in as President of China in 2012. During the swearing-in ceremony, he announced the implementation of the ambitious project "Belt and Road Initiative", or BRI, also known as the "Chinese Dream". The main purpose of the scheme is to attach both Eurasia and Africa. He even committed to sponsoring the project. But from time to time, it becomes obvious that the BRI project is nothing but a Chinese trap.In the last few years, China has hooked the countries engaged in the BRI plan into huge debt traps in the name of aid. In particular, the poorest nations in Africa have fallen victim to the Chinese debt trap, which has failed to repay project financing to China.As a result, China has captured many important ports and strategic areas of those countries. China has also seized some important islands and ports in the Maldives and Sri Lanka since they failed to reimburse their debts. Both nations are in dire financial straits today, and they are blaming China for it. And so China is implementing its expansion policy in Afro-Asia through its "modern imperialism" ambitions by executing the debt trap. Academics indicate it as "Chinese Lebensraum".Moreover, even before Xi's inauguration, China perpetrated Lebensraum in Asia. The occupation of Tibet in 1959 and the annexation of Aksai Chin in 1962 are glaring instances. China didn't go on a major campaign for the next 50 years after the Indo-Chinese war of 1962. However, after coming to power in 2012, Xi reopened that "Pandora's Box" called Lebensraum.Nonetheless, after Afro-Asia, Xi's goal is to solidify Chinese hegemony in the entire Asia-Pacific region. Over the past few years, the Sino-Indian standoff over the Galwan and Doklam borders has escalated. India has also repeatedly complained that China has taken possession of some of its lands. China was widely condemned for killing 20 Indian soldiers at the Galwan border in 2020.In the same year, Chinese Lebensraum was applied to Hong Kong. The special status given to Hong Kong by China since 1997 has been snatched away by the Xi administration. By enacting the National Security Act, China is endeavoring to incorporate Hong Kong into it, in defiance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.Additionally, after Hong Kong, Xi craves to make Taiwan a prey of Chinese Lebensraum. China has been claiming Taiwan as its own since 1971. That demand has become even stronger during President Xi's rule. In recent years, the PLA has sought to endanger Taiwan's security by violating maritime and airspace. Throughout 2021, President Xi frequently terrified to annex Taiwan by demonstrating military intimidation.So, China's Taiwan-occupation tendency is a headache for America. Taiwan is a crucial ally of America in the Pacific region. That's why Biden cautioned that US troops would be deployed to protect Taiwan. But there're deep doubts about whether Biden's threat will deter Chinese Lebensraum.Furthermore, after Hong Kong, Xi wishes to make Taiwan a victim of Chinese Lebensraum. Since 1971, China has been claiming Taiwan as its own. That demand has become even stronger during President Xi's rule. In recent years, the PLA has sought to endanger Taiwan's security by violating maritime and airspace.Throughout 2021, President Xi frequently demonstrated his terror of annexing Taiwan by demonstrating military intimidation. So, China's Taiwan-occupation tendency is frightening America also. Taiwan is a crucial ally of America in the Pacific region. That's why Biden cautioned that US troops would be deployed to protect Taiwan. But there are deep doubts about whether Biden's threat will deter Chinese Lebensraum.Analysts have identified China as being similar to Nazi Germany in many ways. Hitler's desire to overwhelm the world through Lebensraum Similarly, Xi is so desperate to establish Chinese domination around the world by enforcing the "Chinese Dream," which is also known as the "Chinese Lebensraum."China has a population of over 1.4 billion, making it 17 times larger than Germany. This huge population requires food, places to stay, and raw materials, which can be acquired by annexing the lands of other countries.Needless to say, China's aggressive attitude is seen as a warning by America and its allies. Therefore, Biden's pursuing his predecessor, Trump's, policy to halt Chinese aggression. So he's conducting the QUAD initiated by Trump. Along with China's regional adversaries, Australia, India, and Japan, Biden is undertaking to halt Chinese Lebensraum. Biden is trying to form a global alliance against Chinese Lebensraum. But it is questioned whether Biden and his close allies will succeed against the Chinese dragon.Furthermore, China has strong military and economic relations with many countries. In particular, China's trade relationships with the EU are very decisive. They may not have the willingness to tackle Chinese aggression, excluding their trade interests. Therefore, it's uncertain whether the Chinese Lebensraum can be easily eradicated.In conclusion, the arrogance of China in current world politics has created quite a startling atmosphere. By identifying the loopholes in the world system, China seeks to establish its Lebensraum. As a result, Chinese Lebensraum is now being compared to Frankenstein. So it's high time to terminate the Chinese Lebensraum. Otherwise, it won't take long for the world to observe the second "Nazi Germany."Ashiq Iqbal Jishad, International Relations Insitution, University of Dhaka