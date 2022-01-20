Brick kiln fined at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Jan 19: A mobile court here on Monday fined a brickfield Tk 2 lakh for breaching rules of the Department of Environment (DoE) in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

On information, a team of the DoE led by Executive Magistrate Nowrin Haque raided Mesars Khan Brick Kiln in Jholagati Village of the upazila in the afternoon.

Later, the mobile court handed down the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building Control Act, and fined the amount.

Campaign against illegal brick kilns will continue in the future, said Barisal Division DoE Director Md Abdul Halim.