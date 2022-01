Thakurgaon Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Sadeq Quraishi inaugurating Shishu Park

Thakurgaon Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Sadeq Quraishi inaugurating Shishu Park on the park premises on Tuesday. ADC General Mamun Bhuiyan was present as chief guest while SP Jahangir Hossain attended the programme as guest of honour. Thakurgaon Zilla Parishad took the initiative to build the park in the town. photo: observer