Three minors among five killed in separate road mishaps

Five people including three minor children have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Chapainawabganj, Kurigram, Dinajpur and Mymensingh, in three days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Alamin, 11, son of Golam Rabbani, a resident of Kharakdanga Village under Radhanagar Union in the upazila.

The injured are Golam Rabbani, 40, father of the deceased, and Sabana Begum, 35, of the same area.

Local sources said a charger van was started running from Akkelpur Bazar at around 11:30am.

At one stage, the van turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Kharakdanga area on the Jatahara-Akkelpur Road in Radhanagar Union, which left Alamin dead on the spot and the charger van driver Golam Rabbani and another passenger Sabana Begum critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy upon their request.

However, the injured were taken to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor children have been killed in separate road accidents in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday.

A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Newashi Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain Sadiq, 3, son of Ichha Mia, a resident of Balditari Master Para Village under the union.

Police and local sources said Imran Hossain Sadiq fell from a running tractor which was carrying soil in the area at around 10:30am.

Later, he was crushed under the wheels of the tractor.

He died on the spot.

On the other hand, a minor boy was killed in another road accident in Bhitarbanda Union of Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Raqib, 3, son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Bhitarbanda Doani Para area.

Local sources said Raqib along with two other children was playing on the seat of an auto-rickshaw at around 11am.

At one stage, the auto-rickshaw started running all of a sudden, which left them fell from the vehicle.

Raqib died on the spot after being crushed under the wheels of the auto-rickshaw at that time.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incidents.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Humayan Kabir, son of Md Shoriful Islam, a resident of Sibrampur Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Helencha High School in the upazila.

Helal Uddin, a teacher of the school, said students are being taken to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex to get vaccinated by auto-rickshaws in the morning.

On the way to the hospital, a sand-laden trolley hit an auto-rickshaw carrying Humayan in Shaltimuradpur area on the Nawabganj-Bhaduria Road at around 11am, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to the hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Nawabganj PS OC Md Ferdaus Wahid confirmed the incident.

MYMENSINGH: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Muktagachha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Rejuan Ahmed Hridoy, 28, son of Zakir Hossain, a resident of Tankir Kanda Village in Sadar Upazila of Jamalpur District. He was a young agro-entrepreneur.

Police and local sources said Hridoy was going to Mymensingh from Jamalpur at night riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Rajib paribahan' hit the motorcycle in Chechua Bazar Islami Bank area in Muktagachha Upazila at night, leaving Hridoy dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus.

Muktagachha PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.













