Broken culvert causes suffering to 30,000 villagers at Lalmohan



The broken culvert in Ilisha Kandi Village at Lalmohan. photo: observer

The culvert of the road ranging from Sainik Bazar at Pachwim Charumed Union to Dewan Kandi is located in the mouth of Ilisha Kandi Village. The culvert has been in dire need of repairing for the last one year. Plying transport on the road has been suspended, for which goods-laden small vehicles have mostly been affected.

The Sainik Bazar to Dewan Kandi road is used by people of four villages of Raipura Kandi, Ganeshpura Kandi, Dewan Kandi and Ilisha Kandi.

Md Sagor of Uttar Ilisha Kandi, Ripon of Dewan Kandi and Shariful Islam of Ilisha Kandi said, they have to reach their destination by walking extra path because of the broken culvert; public suffering has increased. They demanded immediate step from the authority concerned for repairing or re-constructing the culvert.

District LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) Engineer Billal Hossain said, a new culvert will be raised in the place through ADP (annual development programme) to reduce public suffering.







