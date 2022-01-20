Sanitary worker stabbed to death in Pabna

PABNA, Jan 19: A sanitary worker was stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sohag Hossain, 30, son of Kamal Shaikh, a resident of Madarbaria Village.

Police and local sources said Sohag was returning home from his work at around 8pm.

On his way, a group of miscreants attacked him in front of Dialpur Government Girls' High School, and stabbed him mercilessly there, leaving Sohag critically injured.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and rescued him in critical condition.

Sensing the presence of the locals, the miscreants fled the scene.

However, locals took Sohag to Pabna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest the killers.









