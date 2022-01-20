Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Our Correspondents

A man and a minor girl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Narayanganj, on Tuesday.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a hotel room in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Tarin, 40, was the son of late Quddus Ali, a resident of Pathathia Village under Sathia Upazila in Pabna.
He worked at a private company at Birampur Upazila
Rajaniganda Residential Hotel owner Akash Chandra said Tarin would often stay at the hotel. He had been staying in the hotel since January. On suspicion, they informed police in the morning as he did not get out of the room since Monday.
Later, police broke open the door of the room and found Tarin hanging from the ceiling fan.
Confirming the matter, Birampur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sumon Kumer Mahanta said the body was sent to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.
NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a minor girl from Siddhirganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Sumi Akter, 8, was the daughter of Ankur Moral, a resident of Mizmizi Kandapara area in the upazila.
The deceased's mother Ruma Akter said her daughter Sumi went to the house of her stepmother Halimadus Sadia, 38, on December 29.
"On Monday night, my husband made a phone call and said that our daughter is injured. When I went there I found my daughter dead. There were several injury marks on her body," she added.
Ruma Akter claimed her daughter was tortured to death.
Police said mother of the deceased informed them about the incident through a phone call on national emergency hotline number '999'.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Tuesday morning and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers arrested Sumi's stepmother in connection with the killing.
A case has been filed against Sadia with Siddhirganj PS in the afternoon in this connection.


