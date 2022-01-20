Covid-19: Two more die, 182 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 19: Two more people died of and 182 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in three days.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said the deceased were hailed from Rajshahi and Naogaon districts.

Of them, one was found positive for the virus while another had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 43 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 182 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

The new positive cases are showing a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day's figure of 79, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of health.

The recovery count rose to 96,624 in the division after 73 patients were discharged from the hospitals on the same day.

The death toll remained steady at 1,694, including 688 in Bogura, 327 in Rajshahi with 209 in its city and 175 in Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the past 24 hours, Dr Talukder added.

Besides, all the positive cases of Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 23,318 were kept in isolation units of different dedicated hospitals for institutional quarantine. Of them, 20,070 have been released.

Some 116 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 18 others were released from isolation during the same time.

Of the newly infected people, 77 are in Rajshahi, 35 in Pabna, 29 in Bogura, 22 in Sirajganj, 10 in Joypurhat and nine in Naogaon districts.

With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 28,687 in Rajshahi including 23,240 in the city, 5,690 in Chapainawabganj, 6,510 in Naogaon, 8,507 in Natore, 4,821 in Joypurhat, 21,977 in Bogura, 11,490 in Sirajganj and 12,986 in Pabna districts.

A total of 1,15,943 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10, 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Among them, 1,14,511 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their 14-day quarantine.















