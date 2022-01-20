Video
Thursday, 20 January, 2022
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Bagerhat, Naogaon

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Our Correspondents

A teenage boy and a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bagerhat and Naogaon, on Tuesday.
MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Md Habibullah, 18, was the son of Awal Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 5 Bisharaghata Village under Morrelganj Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Habibullah worked as a labourer in Khulna. He had forcing his family members to get him married recently. As his family members refused to do so, he hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at night.
The family members found his hanging body at dawn on Wednesday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday morning and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Morrelganj Police Station Tuhin Mandol confirmed the incident.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Atrai Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Liza Akhter, 18, was the wife of Ujjal Hossain, a resident of Raipur Village under Kalikapur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Liza drank poison at night while his family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, Liza Akhter died at the RMCH while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.


