Cold-hit people get winter clothes in 5 dists

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit destitute people including the transgender and street children in five districts- Gaibandha, Thakurgaon, Khulna, Rajshahi and Feni, in two days.

GAIBANDHA: With the increasing severity of winter, SKS Foundation, a local reputed non-government organization has intensified the blankets distribution to the poor and distressed cold affected people here to mitigate their sufferings.

Concerned sources said as many as 1,000 pieces of quality blankets were distributed to cold stricken people of the district by the organization in last few days in cooperation with BGD Emergency Cold Wave Response-2021 Project funded by Save the Children.

The blankets distribution activity was launched on January 9, and it continued till January 18, said an official of the project.

On Tuesday, a function on blankets distribution was also held on the ground of Islamia High School in the district town.

Sadar Upazila Social Services Officer Shah Nasir Uddin Polash formally distributed 200 blankets among the cold-hit destitute people of the district.

Each of the recipients also got a wrapper and a bag for their family members besides receiving blankets.

Assistant Head Teacher of the school Rajena Begum, representatives of Save the Children Abdul Halim and Tajmul Islam, Project Coordinator Mosfiqur Rahman, Public Relations Officer of SKS Foundation Md Ashraful Alam, Senior Project Coordinator SK Mamun Sohel and a number of journalists were also present on the occasion.

Project Manager Julfiker Ali said more blankets would also be distributed among the cold-hit people of Holdia and Jubarbari unions under Saghata Upazila in the district within very short time under the activity of the project.

THAKURGAON: Winter clothes were distributed among over 500 cold-destitute people in the district on Tuesday.

Superstar Group organized the distribution programme on the Aparajeyo 71 premises in the district town in the afternoon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mamun Bhuiyan was present as chief guest while Executive Officer of Superstar Group Thakurgaon Depot Distribution Department Nawsher Ali presided over the programme.

NDC of the district administration Abdul Kaiyum Khan Chowdhury, Thakurgaon Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara Begum Banya, General Secretary (GS) of District Shramik League Anwarul Haque, Deputy GS of Thakurgaon Reporters' Unity Asaduzzaman Asad, among others, were also present during the distribution.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: The district unit of Red Crescent Society distributed blankets among over 200 destitute people of four unions in Dumuria Upazila on Tuesday.

Khulna Zilla Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harunur Rashid distributed the blankets among the cold-hit people at Dumuria Upazila Awami League (AL) office as chief guest.

Acting GS of Dumuria Upazila AL Shah Newaz Joarder presided over the programme.

Khulna District Red Crescent Unit Secretary Moqbul Hossain Mintu, District AL Vice-president BMA Salam, its Joint Secretary Kamruzzaman Jamal, AL leader Sheuli Sarwar, District Red Crescent Official Tariqul Islam and Al Amin Sheikh of District Youth Red Crescent, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Besides, 1,000 face masks were also distributed among the poor people at that time.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Blankets were distributed among 84 transgender in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The upazila administration organized the distribution programme on the upazila parishad premises.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Local Government Enamul Haque was present as chief guest while Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Papia Sultana presided over the programme.

Local Government Divisional Deputy Director Shahana Akhter Jahan and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Moniruzzaman, among others, were also present during the distribution.

FENI: Blankets were distributed among 50 street children in the district on Monday.

National Children's Task Force (NCTF) distributed the blankets among the disadvantaged children at Zilla Parishad Compound in the district town in the afternoon.

Former President of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan was present as chief guest while District NCTF President Mahbuba Tabassum Ima presided over the programme.

District Correspondent of Dainik Manabjamin and Executive Director of Fair NGO Nazmul Haque Shamim, among others, also attended the programme.











