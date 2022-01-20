Video
Thursday, 20 January, 2022
Home Countryside

Seven rebel AL leaders expelled at Bahubal

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Our Correspondent

HABIGANJ, Jan 19: Seven local leaders of Awami League have been expelled from the party as they declared themselves as rebel candidates in the upcoming Union Parishad (UP) polls in Bahubal Upazila.
The UP election is scheduled to be held on January 31 this year.
The expelled leaders are Habibur Rahman, joint secretary of Bahubal Upazila AL, Azmal Hussain Chowdhury, ex-president of Upazila Awami Sechchhasebak League, Md. Tajul Islam, GS of District Awami Mathshajibi League, Junaid Ahmed, president of Upazila Chhatra League, Fazlul Haque, ex-GS of Sadar Union AL,  Md Aksir Mia and Manuranjan Roy.
A press release jointly signed by Bahubal Upazila AL president and secretary supplied to local Journalists on Wednesday, stated that being failure to get party nomination, the above AL leaders submitted nomination papers for the UP polls as Rebel UP chairman candidates, declaring themselves as independent candidates.
They were served showcause notices and repeatedly asked to withdraw from the election, but they did not listen, said the press release.
Later the Upazila AL leaders took the decision to cast them out from the party for breaching the party discipline.


