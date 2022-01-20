Dinajpur shivers in cold wave



The photo shows some people burning straws to get rid of cold wave in Dinajpur. photo: observer

DINAJPUR, Jan 19: The inhabitants of the district are shivering as a mild cold wave is sweeping over the northern region.The temperature was recorded at 9.7 degree Celsius here on Wednesday, according to the district Met office.The cold air coming from Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making sufferings to the people, especially the poor, in the area.Many of them are seen lighting fire with straws and tree leaves to fight the cold.Meanwhile, outbreaks of cold-related diseases have increased in the district.The mild cold wave is prevailing over several districts including Panchagarh, Thakurgaon and Kurigram. The intensity of the cold may last for the next few days.