Field day on the research activities of ORC

Tomato cultivation: Bumper harvest and good price bring joy to farmers in Rajshahi

Heritage on the edge: More trails of Khanjahan found

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Chittgong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter inaugurates the Computer Lab of Sanskrit Department of the university on Wednesday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]