Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

3-day dance festival begins at BSA

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

A 3-day dance festival with participation of 75 dance troops will begin on Thursday at Jatiya Natyashala in Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).
The dance festival will be inaugurated at 4 pm by State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid as the chief guest and President of Bangladesh Nrityashilpi Sangstha Minu Haque as special guest. Director General of BSA Liaquat Ali Lucky briefed reporters about the festival on Wednesday. He said, through this event BSA has been able to patronize 75 dance troops.
Of the troops, 50 have been provided with financial assistance of TK 1 lakh and remaining 25 troops with TK 80,000 each.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CU VC inaugurates the Computer Lab
3-day dance festival begins at BSA
Heritage on the edge: More trails of Khanjahan found
Moulvibazar Business Assoc Polls on Jan 25
Tomato cultivation: Bumper harvest and good price bring joy to farmers in Rajshahi
Field day on the research activities of ORC
A Palestinian municipal worker helps UNRWA school pupils
What’s in Democrats’ US voting-rights legislation?


Latest News
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Teen pilot Zara nears end of record-breaking solo flight
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft