3-day dance festival begins at BSA

A 3-day dance festival with participation of 75 dance troops will begin on Thursday at Jatiya Natyashala in Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

The dance festival will be inaugurated at 4 pm by State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid as the chief guest and President of Bangladesh Nrityashilpi Sangstha Minu Haque as special guest. Director General of BSA Liaquat Ali Lucky briefed reporters about the festival on Wednesday. He said, through this event BSA has been able to patronize 75 dance troops.

Of the troops, 50 have been provided with financial assistance of TK 1 lakh and remaining 25 troops with TK 80,000 each. -UNB

