Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

DOHA, JAN 19: Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched at reduced prices on Wednesday with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for just $11 as concerns persist over Covid-19.
Authorities have not yet announced how many fans will be allowed into stadiums for the first World Cup in an Arab country, which runs from November 21 until December 18. Football's world governing body FIFA opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 for international fans -- about one third less than at Russia 2018 -- but a ticket for the final could cost up to $1,607.
Qatari residents, including migrant labourers whose treatment has been a source of controversy for the organisers, will be able to get tickets for as little as $11. Fans who apply now for the different packages for individual games or following a team, or for special stadium tickets will go into a draw after the first deadline on February 8. FIFA said fans who are successful in a random draw will be told by March 8.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ervine, Raza help Zimbabwe level ODI series
New Zealand call off Australia tour over Covid rules
Tait keen to become Tigers bowling coach
Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices
The Fizz in ICC T20 team of the year 2021
Tigresses flatten Kenya after Nahida's fifer
BFF, Javier ink contract for eleven months
Real Madrid legend and 6-time European Cup winner Paco Gento dies


Latest News
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Teen pilot Zara nears end of record-breaking solo flight
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft