The Fizz in ICC T20 team of the year 2021

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:21 PM
No Indian in ICC eleven

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Sports Reporter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the team of the year 2021 on Wednesday. The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all - be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year, says ICC's official media release.
The Bangladesh Tigers' pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman named in the ICC-XI of 2021.
"The Bangladesh left-arm seamer again ruled the roost in T20I cricket in 2021 with his clever variations and change of pace. Lethal up front and at the death, he scalped 28 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 17.39. He also proved tough for the batters to get away as proven by his economy of 7.00," wrote the ICC.
Babar Azam, the Pakistan skipper, named as the captain of the ICC T20 team with no Indian names. Three star players of Pakistan were spot on in the eleven and as many from South Africa while two players picked from Australia. England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh contributed with one name from their respective sides.
The ICC T20 team of the year: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman and Saheen Shah Afridi.


