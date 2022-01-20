Tigresses flatten Kenya after Nahida's fifer



A moment of the match between Bangladesh National Women's Cricket team and Kenyan in the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 on Wednesday Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Kenya opted to chase winning the toss and picked up six Bangladesh batters when they were on 50. Sharmin Sultana departed for four, skipper Nigar Sultana Joty got out on one, Rumana Ahmed departed for not, Fargana Haque Pinky was dismissed on six while Sobhana Mostary returned to the dugout for two runs. Opener Murshida Khatun was the lone top-order batter to swing bat for 26 off 19 hitting four boundaries.

After quick fall of six wickets Girls in Red and Green didn't look backward and experienced Salma Khatun pairing with Ritu Moni batted till the last ball of the innings as Tigresses posted 125 runs on the board losing six wickets. Salma, Ritu stood 75-run's 7th wicket partnership, which is the word record in the WT20i cricket. 72-run joint venture between Monica Pascal and Nasara Saidi of Tanzania was the previous 7th wickets' partnership record. They set the record against Uganda in 2019.

Queentor Abel was the leading Kenyan wicket taker, who took three for 14 while Mercyline Ochieng picked two for 21 and Lavendah Idambo got one for 32.

Needing 126, Kenya were bowled out on 45 runs. Sharon Juma was the lone batter to reach a two-digit figure. She scored 24 runs off 20 balls with four fours.

Tigresses' spinner Nahida Akther hauled five wickets allowing 12 runs from 3.4 overs. It's the best bowling by any Bangladesh bowler in WT20i cricket and 2nd five-wicket haul by Tigress after Panna Ghosh's five for 16 against Ireland in 2018.

Besides, Rumana Ahmed, Suraiya Azim, Slama Khatun and Sanjida Akter Meghla shared one wicket each.

Tigresses will play against Scotland on January 23 and will take on Sri Lanka on January 24 before departing Kuala Lumpur on January 25.







