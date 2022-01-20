BFF, Javier ink contract for eleven months



Javier Fernandez Cabrera Martin Penato.

This UEFA Pro License Coach had experience in working with club teams as well as grassroots football projects. But with Bangladesh was the first time he was in charge of a national team.

There was gossip among the local football fans that BFF brought the Spaniard only because of the Federation's Technical Director Paul Thomas Smalley's solo interest. Others opposed the idea since the coach had no previous experience as a head coach of a national team. But BFF had to comply with Paul's proposal finally.

Seems that the newly appointed coach was aware of the gossip. With a silver tongue, he tried to convince the attending media that he was well experienced in international arenas.

While talking about his coaching career, the 37-year-old Spaniard emphasized his eight-year experience as an assistant coach and grassroots coach of different club teams in different parts of the world.

Recalling his experience as Assistant Coach from 2013 to 2015 at Sporting Clube de Goa in India and said, "I would like to utilise the experience I gathered while working in India. I have an idea about Dhaka Abahani and clubs from Bangladesh. It will help me here."

He said, "My goal is to make sure that we are a competitive team and make us able to face any opponent." The coach said that BFF too wanted these things from him.

While detailing his target, he said, "I will try to train the boys better with all the necessary infrastructure and environment and make it a competitive team. Besides, I will definitely try to improve the ranking."

According to him, Developing the players is crucial. And for that, we will work with clubs and develop a high-performance team.

The coach already got a basic idea about the Bangladesh boys and their style from video clips. He said, "I'm very positive about the boys after seeing them play the Federation Cup."

He added, "I think Bangladesh lacks fortune."

In the end, the Spaniard thanked Paul Smalley for everything.

One of the vice-presidents of Bangladesh Football Federation and its' National teams committee chairperson Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP said in the contract signing programme that the coach would be working with the club teams as well in the next few months so that the national team would have some extra players by the time the couch's 11-month term ended. The coach would observe the club teams, their matches and practice to get a better idea about potential booters.

The coach will begin his club visit on Thursday by visiting Dhaka Abahani.

But the BFF officials were yet to work on the other members of the coaching staff. He said that they would finalise and reveal the complete coaching staff shortly.

Mr Nabil also informed the media that they were working on double doses vaccination for the national booters.











