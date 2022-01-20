BCL leader carrying  weapons held from DU

The Dhaka University (DU) administration has held a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of Masterda Surja Sen Hall unit with an iron pipe, hockey stick and fake gun.

The Chhatra League leader Md Al Amin Khan was arrested from room no 102 of the hall at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to the written complaint lodged by the hall administration, Al Amin illegally occupied the room although he has no studentship. He was a student under 2014-15 academic session but could not finish his graduation.

Apart from this, the hall administration raided his room over allegation of extortion by showing gun to the shopkeepers of the hall at different times.

On the basis of a secret information, the hall administration raided his room and handed him over to the university's proctorial body.

Later, the proctorial team handed Al Amin over to the Shahbagh Police Station.

Provost of the hall Prof Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan said, "We, the hall administration, are always vocal about the safety of the students in the hall."

"On the basis of a secret information, the administration raided the room and arrested him with a pistol, hockey stick and rod," he added.

He further said Al Amin was handed over to the proctorial team after being detained in accordance with university rules.

Several students of this hall said Al Amin used to take drugs regularly at the hall and used to abuse students in the guest room.