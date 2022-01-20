BNP observes Zia’s 86th birth anniversary



BNP leaders and activists offer fateha and place floral wreathes on the grave of party founder and former president Ziaur Rahman marking his 86th birth anniversary at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Wednesday. photo : Observer

On this occasion, party flags were hoisted at all party offices across the country including the central office at Naya Paltan and the Gulshan BNP Chairperson's office.

At 11:00am, BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan and other leaders laid wreaths at Ziaur Rahman's grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Khandaker Mosharraf said, "The Awami League government is killing democracy in this country, violating human rights and destroying the economy of the country through corruption and money laundering."

"Awami League leaders have been hiring lobbyists abroad for the last 14 years to cover up these misdeeds," the BNP leader added.

Shahriar Alam alleged, the BNP spends 3.7 million dollar on recruiting lobbyists in the United States to carry out propaganda against the country.

Khandaker Mosharraf said this, in response to a complaint by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

He said, "The allegation of appointment of lobbyist against BNP is baseless and fabricated. When sanctions came from America against an organization of the country and its high level officials, when Bangladesh was not invited to the Democratic Summit at USA, government spread this false information." Khandaker Mosharraf also said that a news briefing would be held soon to give details on the issue.

"Today, on behalf of the BNP and the people of the country, we pay our respects to the martyred President Ziaur Rahman and pray for his forgiveness," Mosharraf said and added, "On his birthday, we took an oath to restore democracy and restore the voting rights of the people of this country."

Asked about the draft law approved by the Cabinet to form the Election Commission (EC), Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said, "We are not interested about this law. Because they are doing this to permanently establish BAKSHAL in the country."

"We will not go to the polls without a neutral government. We will resist these vote-rigging elections, " Mirza Abbas added.

At the initiative of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh a free medical camp was opened on the ground floor of the BNP Naya Paltan office. Health services and free medicines are being provided from this camp.



BNP and its sister organizations celebrated the 86th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman through various programmes across the country on Wednesday.On this occasion, party flags were hoisted at all party offices across the country including the central office at Naya Paltan and the Gulshan BNP Chairperson's office.At 11:00am, BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan and other leaders laid wreaths at Ziaur Rahman's grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.Khandaker Mosharraf said, "The Awami League government is killing democracy in this country, violating human rights and destroying the economy of the country through corruption and money laundering.""Awami League leaders have been hiring lobbyists abroad for the last 14 years to cover up these misdeeds," the BNP leader added.Shahriar Alam alleged, the BNP spends 3.7 million dollar on recruiting lobbyists in the United States to carry out propaganda against the country.Khandaker Mosharraf said this, in response to a complaint by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.He said, "The allegation of appointment of lobbyist against BNP is baseless and fabricated. When sanctions came from America against an organization of the country and its high level officials, when Bangladesh was not invited to the Democratic Summit at USA, government spread this false information." Khandaker Mosharraf also said that a news briefing would be held soon to give details on the issue."Today, on behalf of the BNP and the people of the country, we pay our respects to the martyred President Ziaur Rahman and pray for his forgiveness," Mosharraf said and added, "On his birthday, we took an oath to restore democracy and restore the voting rights of the people of this country."Asked about the draft law approved by the Cabinet to form the Election Commission (EC), Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said, "We are not interested about this law. Because they are doing this to permanently establish BAKSHAL in the country.""We will not go to the polls without a neutral government. We will resist these vote-rigging elections, " Mirza Abbas added.At the initiative of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh a free medical camp was opened on the ground floor of the BNP Naya Paltan office. Health services and free medicines are being provided from this camp.