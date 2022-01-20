Death-row convict files plea seeking acquittal

SM Mahmud Setu, a death-row convict in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case, filed a petition with the High Court seeking acquittal on Wednesday.

Advocate Jamiul Haque Foysal and Barrister Sharmin Akter Sheuli filed the petition with the HC bench concerned on behalf of Setu. On December 8 last year, a Dhaka court sentenced 20 young men to death and five others to life imprisonment for killing Abrar, 21-year-old student of Buet, in October 2019.

The death references of Abrar Fahad murder case reached the High Court for examining the lower court verdict on January 6. According to the prosecution, Abrar, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Buet, was beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall in 2019. -UNB







