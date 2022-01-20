Act against illegal hills cutting: Minister to DCs

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md Shahab Uddin, has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take necessary steps to stop deforestation and eviction of forest occupants to protect the environment.

The directive was given at the first session of the second day of the Deputy Commissioners' (DC) Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday. At the end of the session, the Minister shared this information with journalists.

Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal, Director General of Environment Department Md Ashraf Uddin and Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury were present on the occasion.

The Minister said that a lot of cooperation from the Deputy Commissioners is needed to protect the forest lands, its environment and biodiversity and protect it from adverse effects of climate change. We have given them guidance in that regard. He said the deputy commissioners will take necessary steps to stop the cutting of hills, trees, for the sake of protecting the environment.

We have sought their cooperation in closing down the illegal brickfields and so that no illegal occupants can occupy the forest.

The Environment Minister further said an official letter has already been issued to the deputy commissioners to recover the occupied forest land. There is full information about the amount of land occupied in any area. He said the target is to use 100 per cent blocks instead of bricks in government installations by 2025. I also told them about animal conservation and biodiversity. The DCs cooperation is needed in all cases. So we have sought their overall cooperation.

Regarding the directives to the Deputy Commissioners to protect the forest land, the Minister said, "Our target is to build 16 per cent forest land by 2030." To achieve SDG, we have to show 16 per cent forest coverage. We have sought the cooperation of DCs for 16 per cent aforestation. At present 14.1 per cent is forest. In the case of social forestry, we are above 22 per cent.









