Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Act against illegal hills cutting: Minister to DCs

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md Shahab Uddin, has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take necessary steps to stop deforestation and eviction of forest occupants to protect the environment.
The directive was given at the first session of the second day of the Deputy Commissioners' (DC) Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday.  At the end of the session, the Minister shared this information with journalists.
Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal, Director General of Environment Department Md Ashraf Uddin and Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury were present on the occasion.
 The Minister said that a lot of cooperation from the Deputy Commissioners is needed to protect the forest lands, its environment and biodiversity and protect it from adverse effects of climate change.  We have given them guidance in that regard.  He said the deputy commissioners will take necessary steps to stop the cutting of hills, trees, for the sake of protecting the environment.
We have sought their cooperation in closing down the illegal brickfields and so that no illegal occupants can occupy the forest.
The Environment Minister further said an official letter has already been issued to the deputy commissioners to recover the occupied forest land.  There is full information about the amount of land occupied in any area.  He said the target is to use 100 per cent blocks instead of bricks in government installations by 2025.  I also told them about animal conservation and biodiversity.  The DCs cooperation is needed in all cases.  So we have sought their overall cooperation.
Regarding the directives to the Deputy Commissioners to protect the forest land, the Minister said, "Our target is to build 16 per cent forest land by 2030."  To achieve SDG, we have to show 16 per cent forest coverage.  We have sought the cooperation of DCs for 16 per cent aforestation.  At present 14.1 per cent is forest.  In the case of social forestry, we are above 22 per cent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL leader carrying  weapons held from DU
BNP observes Zia’s 86th birth anniversary
Death-row convict files plea seeking acquittal
7 hospitalized with dengue
Act against illegal hills cutting: Minister to DCs
Journo Habib dies in road accident
13 injured in clash between BCL factions at CU
Pedestrians jaywalk in front of running vehicles at the risk of their lives


Latest News
Momen seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Teen pilot Zara nears end of record-breaking solo flight
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft