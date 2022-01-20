

Journo Habib dies in road accident

The motorcycle carrying Habibur rammed into a roadside island near Hatirjheel mosque area at 2:30am on Wednesday after he lost control over his bike, said Enamul Huq, Sub-Inspector of Hatirjheel Police Station.

Kayes Uddin said pedestrians found Habibur, on the road in a critical condition around 2:40am and informed police. Habibur was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

"However, initial evidence suggests that this was an accident," he added. Hailing from Cumilla, Habibur Rahman, 40, left behind wife and a son. He was the son of Mohammad Piar Miah. He graduated from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University.

Meanwhile, DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Habibur Rahman.

The leaders of DRU prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. The namaz-e-janaza of Habibur Rahman was held at DRU premises at 2:00pm.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the senior reporter of the Bengali daily Somoyer Alo and former organising secretary of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) Habibur Rahman Habib.





