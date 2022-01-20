Video
Journo Habib dies in road accident

PM condoles death

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Staff Correspondent 

Former Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) organizing secretary and Daily Shomoyer Alo Senior Reporter Habibur Rahman has died in a motorcycle accident in city's Hatirjheel area early Wednesday.
The motorcycle carrying Habibur rammed into a roadside island near Hatirjheel mosque area at 2:30am on Wednesday after he lost control over his bike, said  Enamul Huq, Sub-Inspector of Hatirjheel Police Station.
Kayes Uddin said pedestrians found Habibur, on the road in a critical condition around 2:40am and informed police. Habibur was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
"However, initial evidence suggests that this was an accident," he added.  Hailing from Cumilla, Habibur Rahman, 40, left behind wife and a son. He was the son of Mohammad Piar Miah. He graduated from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University.
Meanwhile, DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Habibur Rahman.
The leaders of DRU prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. The namaz-e-janaza of  Habibur Rahman was held at DRU premises at 2:00pm.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the senior reporter of the Bengali daily Somoyer Alo and former organising secretary of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) Habibur Rahman Habib.


