Thursday, 20 January, 2022
13 injured in clash between BCL factions at CU

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

At least 13 people were injured in a clash between two groups of the Bangladesh Chhatra League at the University of Chittagong, or CU.
The incident occurred early on Wednesday, according to Assistant Proctor Dr Shahidul Islam of CU.
Students who witnessed the clash said supporters of the Bijoy group of BCL took up positions in front of Suhrawardy Hall over demands regarding the University Chhatra League Committee. Afterwards, supporters of Choose Friends with Care, or CFC, group of BCL took up positions in front of Shah Amanat Hall.
At one point a clash ensued between the two groups, leading to the injuries of 13. The injured were given first aid at the university's clinic and Hathazari Adhunik Hospital, BCL activists said.
BCL activists said tensions have been rising among the Awami League student wing at the university after Haider Md Jitu and Sheikh Nazmul arrived at the campus and a faction held a demonstration in front of the main gate demanding the formation of a complete BCL committee.
    -bdnews24.com


