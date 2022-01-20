SUST students on hunger strike, demand VC’s removal

Students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology are on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed. At around 3 pm on Wednesday, they started a hunger strike in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence. A total of 24 students took part. Among the students nine are female and 15 male.

Apart from the demand for resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, the other demands of the students are: resignation of the Proctorial Body and Student Advisor who failed to provide security to the students, withdrawal of harassment case against them, cancellation of decision to close the campus indefinitely.

The agitating students announced to go on hunger strike around 10 pm on Tuesday. They held a sit-in program on campus throughout the night. Later Wednesday morning, they continued their movement by taking positions in different places on the campus.

On the other hand, some teachers of the university have organized a human chain accusing the agitating students of making indecent remarks. The teachers took positions at the gate of the university around 11:30 on Wednesday. At that time, various placards were found in their hands alleging indecent remarks against the students.

At the time, Professor Laila Ashrafun said, 'We are general teachers. We work for honour and we have come to this profession for the honour. We belong to the intellectual class.' Teachers in the human chain said teachers are the conscience of the nation. We build students. They are like our children. In the movement, they are questioning our character, humiliating us through social media. They can't say the same thing about all teachers for any one teacher.













