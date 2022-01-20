Taimur vows to work for BNP as activist

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 19: Taimur Alam Khandakar, the defeated independent mayoral candidate of the recent Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls and an expelled BNP leader, on Wednesday said he wants to work as a BNP activist.

"Though the party has expelled me, I'll work as an activist and won't join any other party," he said while talking to reporters at his Masdair residence in the city on Wednesday.

"I would like to wage a movement seeking the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the days ahead. I'll do politics to establish the rights of people," he said. -UNB











