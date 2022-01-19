Proposed law to form EC a rotten pumpkin: BNP

The BNP, one of the major political parties of the country, termed the proposed law to form the new Election Commission (EC) through a search committee as a 'rotten pumpkin' which the government approved the draft on Monday.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan on Tuesday said the proposed law is the same old 'rotten system'.

The BNP leader said this while briefing media about the standing committee meeting over the draft law.

He alleged that the government is giving the process of forming a 'useless' EC a legal name. The result will be old wine in a new bottle.

"It was being done in an administrative manner so far will happen legally now.

That's why we are calling it 'old wine in a new bottle'," Nazrul added.

The BNP leader said, "The draft law says one cannot be a member of the search committee unless he/she has extensive experience in government service. That means, civil society members or educationists, lawyers cannot be members of the committee. Nowhere in the world will you find this kind of restriction."

People do not expect anything more from an 'unelected government', he added.

He said BNP is not going to take part in an election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.