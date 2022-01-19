Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Front Page

Proposed law to form EC a rotten pumpkin: BNP

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The BNP, one of the major political parties of the country, termed the proposed law to form the new Election Commission (EC) through a search committee as a 'rotten pumpkin' which the government approved the draft on Monday.
BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan on Tuesday said the proposed law is the same old 'rotten system'.
The BNP leader said this while briefing media about the standing committee meeting over the draft law.
He alleged that the government is giving the process of forming a 'useless' EC a legal name. The result will be old wine in a new bottle.
"It was being done in an administrative manner so far will happen legally now.
That's why we are calling it 'old wine in a new bottle'," Nazrul added.
The BNP leader said, "The draft law says one cannot be a member of the search committee unless he/she has extensive experience in government service. That means, civil society members or educationists, lawyers cannot be members of the committee. Nowhere in the world will you find this kind of restriction."
People do not expect anything more from an 'unelected government', he added.
He said BNP is not going to take part in an election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Proposed law to form EC a rotten pumpkin: BNP
A woman helps her coronavirus-infected husband to have medicine
CAD to destroy useless ammo, explosives from tomorrow
Vaccinate whole world to end pandemic: UN chief
Husband kills actress Shimu, say police
BD-Malaysia deal blamed for syndication 
4 persons hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs
20pc Omicron positive among corona patients


Latest News
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Colleagues, friends bid tearful adieu to journalist Habibur Rahman
BNP's focus on polls-time neutral govt, not EC: Gayeshwar
Man, son get life imprisonment in murder case
7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Genocide: Hearings on Myanmar objections at ICJ from Feb 21-28
Shah Rukh Khan is back on social media!
176 businesspeople to be honoured by Commerce Ministry on Thursday
Army man killed in Siddhirganj: 3 muggers arrested
Most Read News
Zia’s 86th birth anniversary celebrated
School shut after all teachers test Covid-19 positive
Actress Shimu's body found in sacks, husband among 2 held
BSC earns net profit of Tk 72.20cr in last fiscal
Classes to move online if needed: Dipu Moni
19 held in Rajshahi on different charges
Afghan earthquake death toll rises to 26
Shimu murder: Husband, his friend on remand
Medical admission test likely to be held April 1
Libya's parliament speaker calls for new government
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft