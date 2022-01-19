BD-Malaysia deal blamed for syndication 

Citing weakness of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia recently, owners of country's recruiting agencies on Tuesday claimed that a provision was included in the deal to allow Malaysian recruiters to select Bangladeshi recruiting agents (BRA) for sending migrants to the country.

The provision, which created opportunity of syndication during the years of 2016 to 2018, was repeated in the new deal. Such a deal would help strengthen the power of the syndicate which hampered Bangladesh's manpower export earlier and the country had to face ban on sending migrants to Malaysia for at least three years.

Taking the opportunity of the provision, some 25 selected recruiting agencies, including the members of 10-member syndicates of 2018, are trying to strengthen themselves under a new strong syndicate, leaders of Sammilito Samannay Front, an electoral front of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting

Agencies (BAIRA), said at a press conference held at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

The Sammilito Samannay Front organised the press conference over illegal manpower export to Malaysia through syndicate and abnormal price hike of air tickets for Middle-East going workers.

They also blamed the syndicate members, some Biman officials and some ticketing agencies for hiking plane fares of Malaysia and Middle East bound airlines.

They urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention immediately to ban the unethical practices of the syndicate related to the manpower export as well as to reduce the air ticket fare.

Sammilito Samannay Front (SSF) President Dr Mohammed Faruque presented the keynote while its Senior Vice President Reaz-ul-Islam, Secretary General Mustafa Mahmud, leaders Golam Mostafa Babul, Md Siraj Mia, Golam Faruk, Redwan Khan Borhan, Abul Kashem, Mokaddem Hossain, Abdul Matin and Anwar Hossain and Recruiting Agency Oikya Parishad President Md Tipu Sultan and Secretary General Arifur Rahman also took part in the programme.







