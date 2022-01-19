Video
Front Page

4 persons hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Staff Correspondent

Four patients were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).       
Three patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and one was outside of Dhaka.
A total of 108 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 18 days in this year. So far, 82 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 26.
Of them, 19 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while seven are receiving it outside the capital.  
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021.
The death toll stood at 105 last year.
