Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:56 PM
Home Front Page

20pc Omicron positive among corona patients

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent

About 20 per cent of those infected with the coronavirus in the country are infected with Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19.
Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and also Chief Patron of Genome Sequencing Research Project, disclosed the information in a press conference on Tuesday.
The purpose of the genome sequencing research of Covid-19 is to uncover the genome
character of Covid-19, the type of mutation and its interaction with the genome of the global Covid-19 virus and to create a database of Bangladeshi Covid-19 genome.
Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "In our genome sequencing, some Omicron-infected patients were vaccinated two doses. Moreover, the study found patients infected for the third time. Delta variants were found by sequencing genomes in samples collected from hospitalized patients. In addition, there is a tendency in patients with mild symptoms not to test. So far more than the results we have, we think the number of patients with omicron is out of identification."
"This report is the result of six months fifteen days of ongoing research of BSMMU. We hope to be able to report the updated results in the coming weeks," he added.
The study has conducted from June 29, 2021 to January 8, 2022 on patients with Covid-19 in the country.
In this study, sample was collected from all divisions of the country. Genome sequencing was performed through next-generation sequencing from a total of 769 Covid-19 positive patients in the study.
The BSMMU study included patients ranging in age from 9 months to 90 years. The number of patients aged 21 to 56 years is more. Since Covid-19 is not immune to any age limit, so does Covid-19 infection in children.
The study found that patients with co-morbidity, such as cancer, respiratory disease, heart disease and diabetes, had a higher mortality rate than patients with covid-29. In addition, patients over 60-year-old have a higher risk of dying from a second infection.


