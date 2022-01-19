10 more die of corona, 8,407 new cases

The country witnessed 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday.

The death toll now stands at 29,164. Some 8,407 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,632,794.

Besides, 475 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease. A total of 1,553,795 people have so far recovered while the overall recovery rate stands at 95.16, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 23.98 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.69 percent and the death rate at 1.72 percent.

In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 35,054 samples.

Of the 10 deceased, eight were male and two females and they were aged between 51-90 years old. Among the deaths, seven were reported in the Dhaka division and one each was reported in Chattogram, Khulna, and Mymensingh divisions.

Meanwhile, the total

number of people so far affected with the Omicron variant reached 33 with the detections of three more cases on Wednesday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March 2021 and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.5 million lives and infected over 331 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.









