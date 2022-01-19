Ukhia Rohingya camp fire burns 29 houses

Cox's Bazar, Jan, 18, Some 29 makeshift houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a Rohingya camp at Ukhia upazila in Cox's Bazar district early Tuesday.

Armed Police Battalion-14 commanding officer ASP Md Naimul Haque said the fire broke out at a house in Block-B of Camp-5 around 2:00am and soon engulfed adjacent houses.

"The fire spread to main Block-B, and sub-blocks B3 and D3. Two units of the Fire Service doused the fire in an hour-long effort. But

within that time, 25 houses of B3 and four of D2 were completely burnt down by the fire," Naimul added.

Two fire fighting unit rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after three hours of frentic effort. Additional police force has been deployed in the camp to avert any untoward incident.

The APBn officer reported no casualties and said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The incident comes a little over a week after another fire at a Rohingya refugee camp.

On Jan 9, around 600 houses were destroyed by a large fire at the No. 16 Rohingya camp in Ukhiya's Palongkhali, leaving over 4,000 people homeless, according to additional Refugee, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Md Samsuddouza Nayan.

Another massive fire broke out at a Covid isolation centre in extension-20 of Ukhia Rohingya camp on January 2. Fortunately no casualties were reported in that fire but some 70 hospital beds were charred.

On March 22 last year, as many as 15 people were killed and more than two lakh Rohingya refugees incurred damages as a massive fire broke out at three Rohingya camps in Ukhia, destroying 10,000 houses.

Most of the 1.1 million Rohingya refugees, who have escaped their country Myanmar following persecution and a government crackdown, are living in cramped conditions in the border regions of Teknaf and Ukhiya.









