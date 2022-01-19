DCs suggest multi-storey  buildings for homeless

The three-day Deputy Commissioners' (DC) Conference began in the capital on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the conference joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

During the formal briefing of the Prime Minister, the deputy commissioners proposed to form separate committees comprising of deputy commissioners (DCs) for the successful implementation of development projects.

They also suggested that the PM should allocate funds for multi-storey buildings as gifts to the homeless people.

However, the Prime Minister office rejected the proposals and asked them to work for the people sincerely so that the services can be taken to the doorsteps of the people.

On the first day of the conference, the DCs were given necessary briefings on boosting up the revenue collection activities and accelerating project implementation and some other issues.

The issues that were discussed in the conference, are- disaster management and relief, energy and power, education, women and children affairs, cultural and youth and sports.

Earlier, the DCs from across the country unanimously made the proposal ahead of their much-awaited three-day annual conference being held after a gap of two years due to Covid-19.

The proposal was turned down during the discussion session on issues related to the planning ministry on the first day of the convention.

After the inaugural

session by the Prime Minister, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Education

Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Prime Minister's Adviser Tawfiq E Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Energy and Power Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Primary Jakir Hossain, and State Minister for Disaster Management Dr. Enamur Rahman briefed the DCs and heard their problems they raised in the conference.

Terming the proposal "unnecessary," Planning Minister MA Mannan rejected the idea to form separate committees to supervise development projects. "The authority to monitor the overall implementation of government projects is already there that the DCs can legally exercise.

"Besides, matters related to such projects are always discussed with the concerned DCs," the minister said adding that actions will be taken if the contrary happens.

While highlighting the future plans, Minister MA Mannan said that the government is planning to gradually expand the office of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the planning ministry across the country, starting with the divisional and district towns.







