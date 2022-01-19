Video
Home Front Page

Momen greets ASEAN new chairman

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen greets Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mr Prak Sokhonn on Tuesday on Cambodia's assumption of ASEAN Chairmanship and on the latter's appointment as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair to Myanmar.  
The Foreign Minister sought Cambodian support to facilitate the safe and dignified return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals,
currently being sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds, expeditiously to Myanmar.
Momen informed Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the potential security risks to Bangladesh, Myanmar and to the greater region if the crisis is left festering for a much longer period of time due to the vulnerability of the displaced people to radicalism, extremism, terrorism, cross-border crimes, according to a Foreign Ministry release issued on Tuesday.
On Bangladesh Foreign Minister's request for Cambodia's support in expediting Bangladesh's bid for ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership status, the Cambodian Foreign Minister expressed his endorsement and assured of necessary coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat in this regard.
Referring to the longstanding and excellent bilateral relations between the two countries,   Dr. Momen mentioned that Bangladesh highly valued its relations with Cambodia as an important partner in the neighborhood.
Dr Momen observed that Cambodian Chairmanship of ASEAN provided a great opportunity for them to facilitate the safe and dignified return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Myanmar.
Mr. Prak Sokhonn also lauded Bangladesh for sheltering 1.1 million displaced Myanmar's people, Mr. Prak Sokhonn expressed his full understanding of and sympathy for the difficulties being faced by Bangladesh in this regard and assured of his best efforts in bringing about a sustainable solution to the problem, the release said.   
Both Ministers highly appreciated the praiseworthy steps taken by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and Cambodia for mutual naming of a prominent street in the capitals Dhaka and Phnom Penh, which took the bilateral relations between the two countries to new heights.
As Dr Momen extended a cordial invitation to his Cambodian counterpart for a visit to Bangladesh and to take a firsthand look at the sheltered Rohingya people, the latter readily accepted the invitation.
The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged greetings of the New Year.


