No plan to close educational institutions now: Dipu Moni

Minister of Education Dipu Moni has said if the coronavirus infections spread further the government has plan to close educational institutions.

But at this moment the government has no such plan, she said.

Dipu Moni made the comments after attending the Deputy Commissioners' (DC) Conference on Tuesday at Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

She said, "The DCs have been instructed to ensure preparation to take virtual classes in case of closure of educational institutes. If virtual classes are not possible in certain cases, institutes have to rely on giving assignments."

Dipu Moni said the deputy commissioners had proposed to keep technical education in all institutions.

She also said it had been proposed to keep DCs in the recruitment process committee in high schools and colleges at the upazila level.

So far 85 lakh students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated. The government has not given directives to vaccinate students younger than this age group.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina used a video conference from Ganobhaban to kick off the three-day annual conference of Deputy Commissioners (DCs).










