Serve people with dignity



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurates the 'Deputy Commissioners' Conference - 2022' held in the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

"The country will advance continuously. I call upon you to focus on some issues out of the huge tasks you are doing," she said.

The prime minister opened the conference as the chief guest joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She thanked the Cabinet Division for arranging the DCs conference amid the

Covid-19 pandemic as the conference was not held in the last two years due to the lethal virus situation.

The conference began at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here with the presence of 15 ministers and secretaries in the inaugural ceremony due to the fresh surge of Covid-19.

A video documentary on services to ensure people's welfare and works for implementing all the development plans of the government across the country by the field level administrations was screened on the occasion.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus addressed the conference.

Divisional Commissioner of Khulna Ismail Hossain, Deputy Commissioners of Chandpur and Rangpur Anjana khan Majlish and Asif Ahsan also spoke on the occasion, on behalf of the divisional commissioners and DCs, respectively.

The prime minister asked the DCs to discharge their duties with the mindset of serving the people following the path of truth and justice for ensuring welfare of the commoners.

She also asked the government officials to make sure that the commoners aren't harassed in getting public services.

"Perform your lawful responsibilities remaining above all kinds of fear and greed to ensure people's welfare," she said while issuing directives to the DCs.

Following are the premier's directives to the DCs:

1.Ensure implementation of the directives given by the government at different times regarding the Coronavirus at the field level.

2.Ensure implementation and continuation of the development and service oriented programmes taken for the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mujib Borsho.

3.Make sure implementation of the measures taken to ensure the food security and stable market price.

4.Ensure required services of the government offices for the people at the stipulated time as achieving satisfaction of the service holders is the duties of the government employees.

5.Strengthen the efforts to achieve the targets under localizing the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

6. Ensure access of homeless to the houses, landless to the khas lands alongside taking programmes under the social safety net for the real distressed, insolvent and underprivileged people.

7. Take initiatives to improve teaching style at the educational institutions alongside adopting measures to continue the lessons following alternative ways using online or digital medium. Pay more attention to the educational institutes comparatively situated at the remotest areas.

8. Supervise regularly the community clinics and union health and family welfare centres to make sure their operations and make people aware about the health through various programmes.

9. Ensure practice of creativity, cultural activities and sports

facilities in every area aimed at flourishing the physical and mental growths of the children and teenagers.

10. Preserve the parks and playgrounds at each upazilas and districts alongside building fresh parks and playgrounds to ensure healthy life of the citizens.

11. Build skilled manpower with knowledge of modern technology maintaining the pace of the changed world to cash on the highest benefit of the fourth industrial revolution.

12. Work to ensure safe use of information technology and internet for the general people alongside taking initiatives to prevent rumour using the social networking sites. 13. Take a tougher stance against religious fanaticism and militancy to maintain religious harmony and non-communal heritage.

14. Continue the "zero tolerance" policy against the drugs to create a drug-free society. Operate regular drives against narcotics.

15. Take appropriate legal measures to stop violence, repression and discriminatory behaviour on the women and children. Mobile courts must have to be in place to stop child marriage, eve-teasing, food adulteration and producing fake products.

16. Strengthen the market monitoring to ensure smooth supply of the products in the markets, prevent artificial crisis (of products) and keep normal the prices of the goods.

17. Take stringent actions to protect government lands, rivers, forest lands, hills and natural water-bodies. Give emphasis on vertical extension in case of constructing new government buildings to make sure maximum use of land alongside ensuring a planned urbanisation and forestation.

18. Special measures would have to be taken for flourishing and preserving the tourism industry. New spots (of tourism) have to be developed.

19. Take measures to preserve heritage and culture of each of the districts alongside drawing up initiatives to conduct publicity and marketing of the famous products of the districts.

20. Take initiatives to coordinate works of the government offices in all the districts accordingly to reach Bangladesh to the queue of the developed countries by 2041.

21. Take and implement projects in coordination with the public representatives that included local lawmakers, elected persons, District Council, Upazila and Union Parishads. Public welfare and service oriented projects would have to be taken considering the promises of the public representatives to the people which will quicken the overall development. Pay special focus that no development projects are taken indiscriminately damaging the environment and ecological balance. Cancels the unnecessary

projects.

22. Work to ensure all the facilities such as accommodation for the underprivileged people of the society that included gypsies, farmers, transgender, horizon and cleaners to make sure their overall development.

23. Ensure dignified life of the families of the freedom fighters after finding out those families who were victims of genocide during the Liberation War and are now leading miserable lives.

24. Preserve the killing grounds and war fields across the country after sorting out those alongside taking measures to let people know the history of the Liberation War. -BSS











