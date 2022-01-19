

Southeast Bank achieves ISO certificate

Southeast Bank Ltd has achieved internationally recognized ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). iota Consulting BD was the consulting body for preparing and implementing ISMS for the Bank, says a press release.Bureau Veritas Ltd. conducted audit of the IT Operation, Data Center and Disaster Recovery Site of the Bank for conformity to ISO 27001:2013 Standard. M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited has received certification from Sohel Azad, Country Manager of Bureau Veritas Bangladesh and Mohammad Golam Kibria Founder and CEO of iota Consulting BD.Anwar Uddin, Deputy Managing Director, Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Deputy Managing Director, Khandaker Khaled Hassan, Head of IT and other Senior Officials of the Bank were present at the certification ceremony.