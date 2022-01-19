Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Business

Banking Event

Southeast Bank achieves ISO certificate

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

Southeast Bank achieves ISO certificate

Southeast Bank achieves ISO certificate

Southeast Bank Ltd has achieved internationally recognized ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). iota Consulting BD was the consulting body for preparing and implementing ISMS for the Bank, says a press release.
Bureau Veritas Ltd. conducted audit of the IT Operation, Data Center and Disaster Recovery Site of the Bank for conformity to ISO 27001:2013 Standard. M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited has received certification from Sohel Azad, Country Manager of Bureau Veritas Bangladesh and Mohammad Golam Kibria Founder and CEO of iota Consulting BD.
Anwar Uddin, Deputy Managing Director, Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Deputy Managing Director, Khandaker Khaled Hassan, Head of IT and other Senior Officials of the Bank were present at the certification ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Southeast Bank achieves ISO certificate
Bank Asia observes agent banking day-2022
BRAC Bank crosses 700 agent banking outlets milestone
US airlines warn of calamity if 5G deployed near airports
Bangladesh combating maritime threat in Bay of Bengal
Sri Lanka on the edge as debt burden mounts
World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid


Latest News
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Colleagues, friends bid tearful adieu to journalist Habibur Rahman
BNP's focus on polls-time neutral govt, not EC: Gayeshwar
Man, son get life imprisonment in murder case
7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Genocide: Hearings on Myanmar objections at ICJ from Feb 21-28
Shah Rukh Khan is back on social media!
176 businesspeople to be honoured by Commerce Ministry on Thursday
Most Read News
Zia’s 86th birth anniversary celebrated
School shut after all teachers test Covid-19 positive
Actress Shimu's body found in sacks, husband among 2 held
BSC earns net profit of Tk 72.20cr in last fiscal
19 held in Rajshahi on different charges
Classes to move online if needed: Dipu Moni
Afghan earthquake death toll rises to 26
Shimu murder: Husband, his friend on remand
Medical admission test likely to be held April 1
Libya's parliament speaker calls for new government
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft