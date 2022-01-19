

Bank Asia observes agent banking day-2022

17 January 2022 is the 8thAnniversary of Founding of Agent Banking in our country. To Mark the day, Bank Asia observed 17 January as Agent Banking Day every year. A. Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the bank celebrated the day by cutting cake at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, says a press release.Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of Board Executive Committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of Board Audit Committee, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Md. Abul Quasem, Tania Nusrat Zaman, Directors and Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director were present at the programme.Deputy Managing Directors and officials from Agent Banking Division of the Bank were also present.