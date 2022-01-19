realme smartphones to reach 40m shipments globally

realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, Tuesday officially announced a 40 million sales volumes milestone of its popular realme Number smartphone lines.

According to Strategy Analytics, a famous data analysis agency, the sales volume of realme's Number series has reached the milestone of 40M shipments.

This outcome indicates that realme's mid-end product line is increasingly loved and supported by more and more worldwide young people, says a press release. Moreover, data shows that the Android product series with sales exceeding 40M after 2018, including the worldwide famous smartphone lines - Samsung Galaxy S Series, Xiaomi Mi Series, Oppo Reno Series, etc.

As one of the fastest Android smartphone product lines to reach 40 million shipments, the realme Number series achieve this milestone in only 14 quarters after realme 1 launched in 2018. Before that, only Samsung A Series, Xiaomi Redmi Series, Oppo A Series, and Vivo iQoo Series, reached this milestone.







