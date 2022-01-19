foodpanda special sponsor of Minister Dhaka in BPL



Foodpanda Bangladesh Managing Director Ambareen Reza, Head of Marketing Manisha Safiya Tareq and Minister Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan cricketers Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyadh - players of Minister Dhaka at logo unveiling ceremony.

The sponsorship was announced through a press conference in the capital on Monday in presence of players from Minister Dhaka, officials of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and top officials from foodpanda Bangladesh including its Co-founder and Managing Director, Ambareen Reza and Head of Marketing Manisha Safiya Tarek.

This special edition of the tournament, commemorating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been named Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 2022.

This year Team Minister Dhaka will glow in pink with players like Mashrafee Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and Andre Russell at the centre of attention. Throughout the tournament, foodpanda will do several activities to engage its customers including contests and giveaways.

BPL Governing Council of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been organizing this franchise based domestic Twenty20 (T20) cricket tournament in Bangladesh since 2012. Alongside national cricket players, international cricketing stars fly to Bangladesh to join the tournament which takes place amid much fan-fare.











