Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:54 PM
Home Business

Rock Energy sole BD agent of Chevron Lubricants

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

Najam Shamsuddin - Managing Director/CEO, Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC (3rd from left) and Tanzeem Chowdhury, Managing Director, Rock Energy (3rd from right) along with their senior colleagues pose at a signing ceremony held in the city recently.

A long-term agreement was signed recently between Rock Energy and Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC, pursuant to which Chevron Lubricants appointed Rock Energy as its Sole Marketer in Bangladesh.
This agreement entrusts Rock Energy with the marketing of Caltex branded lubricants in Bangladesh, including Chevron's proprietary Havoline and Delo-branded lubricant products, says a press release.
Caltex lubricants have been available in Bangladesh since 2006 and the brand enjoys high levels of acceptance and recognition in the automotive and industrial segments of the market.
Consumers in Bangladesh can look forward to sustained supplies and greater availability of Caltex branded lubricants countrywide with this development.  
Commenting on the venture, Najam Shamsuddin, Managing Director and CEO of Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC stated, "We are extremely pleased to be in collaboration with Rock Energy for the distribution of Caltex branded lubricants in Bangladesh. We expect this to be the first of many synergistic partnerships with the Group in Bangladesh, with whom we look forward to a long and successful relationship."
Rock Energy is a subsidiary of one of Bangladesh's fastest-growing business conglomerates, with over thirty years of experience in diversified business operations, including their flagship business in the oil and gas sector.
Managing Director of Rock Energy, Tanzeem Chowdhury, shared his views on the partnership with Chevron, "In Bangladesh, the automotive sector has come back to full swing after lockdowns due to the pandemic. These thrust sectors, along with the on-going mega infrastructure projects undertaken by the Government of Bangladesh, present fantastic opportunities to supply world class lubricant solutions. The Rock Energy Family looks forward to serving these markets with Caltex branded lubricants and developing new enterprises in the regional Oil & Gas segment jointly with Chevron."
Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC, a part of Chevron Corporation, engages in blending, manufacturing, importing, distributing, and marketing lubricants oils, greases, brake fluids, and specialty products in Sri Lanka. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer applications. An established industry leader, Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC markets global lubricant brands such as Caltex, Havoline and Delo. Sales of lubricants into Bangladesh come under the purview of Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC as an export market. The Company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Colombo, Sri Lanka.


