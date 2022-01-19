Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Business

Bank of Japan lifts inflation forecast, no policy change

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

TOKYO, Jan 18: Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty.
As prices rise swiftly in other economies, Japan's inflation remains relatively feeble, and still far below the long-held two percent target seen as necessary to turbo-charge the world's third largest economy.
In a quarterly report on prices and the economy, the central bank said it now forecasts inflation of 1.1 percent for the fiscal year to March 2023, up from its previous forecast of 0.9 percent. It also revised up its forecast for the fiscal year to March 2024 to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent, leaving the projection for the current year unchanged.
"The projected rate of increase in the CPI (consumer price index) for fiscal 2022 is somewhat higher, mainly reflecting a rise in commodity prices and the pass-through of that rise to consumer prices," the central bank said.
It declared "risks to prices are generally balanced," adjusting its previous assessment of risk as "skewed to the downside."
The BoJ revised down its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.8 percent from the previous 3.4 percent.
But it now sees faster-than-expected 3.8 percent growth in the fiscal year to March 2023, with a slight downward revision of 1.1 percent growth in the year to March 2024.
"Risks to economic activity are skewed to the downside for the time being, mainly due to the impact of Covid-19," it added.
The central bank maintained its longstanding target of two-percent inflation, which remains far off despite years of efforts and prices surging globally.
Even with the latest upward revision in prices, "a change in (the BoJ's) policy stance is hard to imagine" as the inflation target "is still far away," said economist Masamichi Adachi of UBS in a note ahead of the Tuesday decision.
"With no Board member expecting inflation to come close to the two percent target for the foreseeable future, talk of policy tightening is premature," added Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.
"We are even more pessimistic than the Bank about the medium-term outlook for inflation," he added in a note.
"We're sticking to our view that the Bank will keep interest rates low for the foreseeable future."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Southeast Bank achieves ISO certificate
Bank Asia observes agent banking day-2022
BRAC Bank crosses 700 agent banking outlets milestone
US airlines warn of calamity if 5G deployed near airports
Bangladesh combating maritime threat in Bay of Bengal
Sri Lanka on the edge as debt burden mounts
World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid


Latest News
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Colleagues, friends bid tearful adieu to journalist Habibur Rahman
BNP's focus on polls-time neutral govt, not EC: Gayeshwar
Man, son get life imprisonment in murder case
7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Genocide: Hearings on Myanmar objections at ICJ from Feb 21-28
Shah Rukh Khan is back on social media!
176 businesspeople to be honoured by Commerce Ministry on Thursday
Most Read News
Zia’s 86th birth anniversary celebrated
School shut after all teachers test Covid-19 positive
Actress Shimu's body found in sacks, husband among 2 held
BSC earns net profit of Tk 72.20cr in last fiscal
19 held in Rajshahi on different charges
Classes to move online if needed: Dipu Moni
Afghan earthquake death toll rises to 26
Shimu murder: Husband, his friend on remand
Medical admission test likely to be held April 1
Libya's parliament speaker calls for new government
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft