

GP to help Uddipan enhance connectivity

GP will provide Technology and Micro-entrepreneurs to Uddipan under this agreement, says a press release.

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, and Bidyut Kumar Basu, Executive Director and CEO of Uddipan, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.

Among other officials present at the event were Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer, GP; M. Shaon Azad, Head of Large Account, Md. Rajib Khan, General Manager, Large Account, Shuvashis Kumar Bhattacharjee, Key Account Manager of GP and Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Director, Finance; Md. Sagir Hossain, Director, Field Operation; Faisal Muhammad Wahid, Senior Assistant, Director; Md. Ishtiaque Hasan, Assistant Director- IT; Shyama Sarker, Assistant Director CP & R; and Dilara Jahan Swapna, Manager, Admin of Uddipan.

Uddipan holds the strategic focus to facilitate the socially excluded, underprivileged, and marginalized communities through a process of motivation, raising awareness, and creating access to financial resources and training for relevant skill development. It selects potential beneficiaries to help them become organized and develop self-managed accountable institutions to mobilize their resources through regular savings. Uddipan began its journey in 1984 and has expanded its operations to over 450 Upazilas through more than 750 branches across Bangladesh.

Such extensive development endeavours require seamless mobile network connectivity; hence, GP tagged along with Uddipan to elevate the quality of Uddipan's services to live its purpose of empowering societies by connecting them to what matters the most.

Yasir Azman said, "As the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, we always look for partnership opportunities to empower underprivileged communities. I am happy that our technological edge and innovative solutions will enable the marginalized populations and reduce the digital divide through Uddipan. Together we march forward to make Bangladesh a self-sustained better one".

"Thanks to the mobile operator for having faith in us as we embark on planning and managing more and more community-demand-driven activities for social, economic, and cultural improvement all across the country," said Bidyut Kumar Basu.









